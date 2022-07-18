Senior Clinician - Orygen @ Home

Career progression and development opportunities

Ongoing full-time | Will consider part-time applicants

Community-based | Flexibility and work-life balance

This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to Grade 4 Registered Mental Health Nurses and Grade 3 Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.

Your new role:

The Orygen @ HOME is an addition to the acute services provided at Orygen. Access to care is provided 24 hours, 7 days per week by a multidisciplinary team of professionals completing shift work rosters ensuring comprehensive, collaborative and coordinated care. You will:

Partner with young people and families/carers to provide inpatient-like care within the home environment

Provide supervision to AH2/RPN3, graduate and undergraduate

Lead discipline specific interventions and the provision of care in the home including H/V risk assessments and policies, assessment of risk in provision of care

Demonstrate advanced skills in mental health and risk assessment, interventions, least restrictive practices and improved outcomes using evidence based best practice.

Provide senior/advanced clinical values and leadership within the multidisciplinary team

About You:

Comprehensive experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, preferably with young people experiencing mental health disorders

Experience and expertise in providing case management

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Capacity to provide, or develop skills in, integrated assessment, treatment and care for consumers with dual-diagnoses

Benefit of working with Orygen Specialist Program:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

We have a commitment to training, education and CPD activities are fully supported.

Enjoy benefits of salary packaging + monthly ADOs!

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.