Senior Quality Improvement Consultant - Part Time Fixed Term

Promote a culture of Safe, Timely, Effective and Person Centred care across RMH - Northwestern Mental Health

Support services to meet the NSQHS national standards

Support clinical risk management (clinical incidents and feedback)

NorthWestern Mental Health Quality Planning and Innovation is a team committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure effective and efficient delivery of high quality and safe services across the Mental Health Program. NWMH QP&I enjoys a collaborative and fun working environment.



Your new role:



Support the Quality and Innovation manager and the Director of Clinical Governance to implement and embed the RMH Clinical Governance Framework

Policy and procedure development

Clinical risk management

About you:

You have mental health service experience with a collaborative working style

You are looking to expand skills in the area of health service quality and safety

You have effective communication skills and a passion for continued professional development

Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital/NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination (all 3 doses) prior to commencement.