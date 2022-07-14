Consumer Consultant

Mid West Area Mental Health Service (MWAMHS)

Based in Sunshine and working across the MWAMHS

Part time, ongoing role

An exciting opportunity to be involved and contribute to MWAMHS service policies and systems.

Life With Us:

As the Consumer Consultant, you will work across MWAMHS and collaborate with leadership and staff in ongoing service development to achieve better outcomes for consumers together.

You will be pivotal in bringing the consumer perspective and voice to the broader system and building consumer participation at MWAMHS.

Life with us will involve supporting the service to improve and expand consumer engagement in co-design projects and helping with the implementation of the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System's recommendations.

Your new role:

Be a key player in bringing consumer lived experience voice and participation at a system-wide level

Contribute to the MWAMHS Executive team

Build consumer participation at MWAMHS

Support the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations

Be involved in co-design of local projects and new service initiatives

Be a driver for change and quality improvement

About you:

Have a personal lived experience as a consumer of a mental health service

Experience as a consumer worker in public mental health is desirable

Training, qualifications or professional development relevant to the consumer workforce (ie. Intentional Peer Support, Cert 4 in Mental Health Peer Work, Peer Zone etc)

Well-developed communication and interpersonal skills, including the ability to consult, liaise and work collaboratively with consumers, carers and staff

Ability to think creatively and encourage lateral thinking by other about the alternative ways of providing services in line with consumers expressed needs.

Benefit of working with us:

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check.

Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID 19 Vaccination prior to commencement.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are highly encouraged to apply along with individuals who have experience in working with ACCHO and Aboriginal Communities and Families.