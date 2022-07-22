Mental Health Clinician – Mood Stream

Orygen Specialist Program (formally Orygen Youth Health)

Mental Health Clinician role in Mood Stream

Provide comprehensive mental health interventions

Two part time 0.6 EFT ongoing positions availble



This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to Grade 3 Registered Psychiatric Nurses and Grade 2 Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.

Orygen Specialist Program (OSP), a program of Melbourne Health, provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 25 and focuses on providing early intervention to young people with severe and complex mental illness. OSP also works alongside Orygen, the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health which operates four primary mental health care headspace services in the catchment area.

Your new role:

One 0.6 EFT ongoing position based in Parkville with satellite services covering Glenroy and Craigieburn and one 0.6 EFT ongoing position based in Sunshine with satellite services covering Melton, Wyndham and Footscray.

Be responsible for provision of comprehensive case management and psychological therapy to clients attending the Mood Clinical Stream

These clients are young people who are presenting with mood and anxiety disorders and may also present with a range of co-morbid mental health issues.

Work within a specialist multidisciplinary team environment as a Mental Health Clinician who is responsible for devising, implementing and evaluating an appropriate treatment plan for each young person and their family.

Function autonomously as well as work collaboratively, to plan and develop services for these young people and their families which are consistent with best practice standards and evidence-based care

About you:



Qualifications in a relevant area of practice

A minimum of 2 years experience in provision of mental health treatment, including with young people.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and respectfully with young people & families.

Ability to work independently and as an effective member of a multidisciplinary team.

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Benefit of working with Orygen Specialist Program:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





Interested?





If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.