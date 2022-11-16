Youth Mental Health Clinician

Orygen Specialist Programs



Opportunity to develop specialist skills in youth suicide prevention

Part time, working 60.4 hours per fortnight, Mon - Fri business hours

Engage and support young people and their families in navigating mental health services

Orygen Youth Health Specialist Programs (OSP), a program of The Royal Melbourne Hospital's NorthWestern Mental Health Service, provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 24 and focuses on providing early intervention to young people with severe and complex mental illness. OSP also works alongside Orygen, the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health which operates four primary mental health care headspace services in the catchment area



The Hospital Post Suicide Engagement service (HOPE) is a new postvention program borne out of the need identified following the Royal Commission into Victorian Mental Health services. The service has been codesigned with lived Experience associates with the aims to provide intensive and targeted wrap around supports to young people who have presented with acute onset of deliberate self-harm, suicidal thoughts and/or suicide attempt(s).



Your new role

Develop specialist skills in postvention assessment, safety and risk management as well as provide brief targeted interventions

Utilise relational formulation in safety planning and treatment intervention

Maintain high levels of clinical documentation, record keeping and report writing

Access specialist clinical training with regular professional development

Emphasis on psychosocial recovery to optimise youth quality of life outcomes

About You

Experience delivering specialist mental health treatment ideally having had previous youth mental health experience

High level of reliability and professional conduct with a passion for youth mental health

A current Victorian Driver's licence, and ongoing ability to use this form of transport

Understanding of legislation pertinent to the provision of mental health services

Passionate in delivering youth mental health services

Benefits of working with Orygen/RMH

A rewarding career offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement including mentorship and leadership programs

Comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; RMH on-site staff gym, Staff Medical Service, Employee Assistance Program, Peer Support Program

Salarly Packaging options, monthly ADO's That's an additional day off every month!)

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



