COVID-19 Screening Officer RMH COVID-19 Screening Team



Help to keep our community safe from COVID-19

Help us to create a welcoming environment at RMH

Be part of a team The Royal Melbourne Hospital is one of the largest health services in Victoria, and a team of more than 10,000 strong. We are a designated state-wide provider for services including trauma, and we lead centres of excellence for tertiary services in several key specialties including neurosciences, nephrology, oncology, cardiology and virtual health. Your new team We are a team working together to create a welcoming environment

You will help us adapt and respond to the presence of COVID-19 in the community and keep our patients and staff safe

In return, you will be supported to maintain your safety and the safety of others Your role Welcome all patients, staff, visitors and consumers to the RMH hospital

Provide masks and hand hygiene, directions and information

Provide guidance to navigate the Entry Screening processes in a safe and coordinated way, including support with accessing electronic COVID-19 screening surveys

Communicate effectively and promote a team response

Understand and follow Department of Health and Human Services guidance

Screen for hospital entrance and appropriately prioritise and escalate any enquiries/concerns

Provide navigation and support for all consumers What you'll bring:

Over 3 years previous Customer Service experience

Well-developed communication skills

Basic IT skills and an ability to instruct others in its use

Flexibility and reliability

Demonstrated team player

Ability to work as a team member in a multidisciplinary team Our Commitment to you Here at The RMH we strive for excellence with a strong purpose that defines the work we do for our community – Advancing health for everyone, every day. This is the Melbourne Way. We’re committed to the RMH being a great place to work and a great place to receive care. The RMH stands in solidarity with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in work and care. We are proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.