Senior Registered Psychiatric Nurse – Community Team 1 Senior Clinician role for Registered Mental Health Nurse Grade 2

Full Time and Part Time ongoing opportunities available

Inner West Area Mental Health Service located Royal Melbourne Hospital City Campus The IWAMHS and Community Team 1 is a dynamic, multi-disciplinary team who hold the homeless person’s portfolio for IWAMHS. The team are located at the RMH city campus. CT1 works hard to create external links in the community for ongoing support. We hold the Homeless portfolio which extends to and includes the Homeless Response Portfolio (MHaPHR) which relies on strong partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

Your new role:

Apply your clinical knowledge and expertise to the assessment and delivery of evidence based interventions to consumers with complex mental health related needs.

Work collaboratively with consumers, carers and families.

Develop and maintain effective referral relationships with supporting organisations for clients that assist in reaching recovery goals.

Demonstrate strong ongoing commitment to one's professional development and the ability to support and develop knowledge and skills in other team members. About you:

Possess formal qualifications and registration as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse.

Demonstrate a strong understanding of mental illness and the assessment of disorders including relevant legislation pertinent to the role.

Demonstrate effective communication skills.

You enjoy working and supporting others.

You have a demonstrated ability to engage individuals or families through telephone, face to face or online meetings in an empathic manner. Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital/NorthWestern Mental Health: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, monthly ADOs for full time staff (that's an extra day off every month!) onsite car parking and, close to public transport. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.