Community Mental Health Engagement Worker Opportunity for newly graduated social workers or occupational therapists for 12 months

Full Time, Fixed Term position, working 80 hours per fortnight

Assist consumers and their families and carers to navigate mental health services The Inner West Area Mental Health Service - Royal Melbourne Hospital is committed to working with consumers during their recovery by offering holistic and evidence-based treatment, which is inclusive of family/carers and provided by clinicians with well-developed skills. Staff employed within the IWAMHS are expected to identify EB practice competencies and to use these in their clinical work We are looking for passionate and dedicated individuals to join the Inner West Area Mental Health Service. This is a Full Time, Fixed Term position, working 80 hours per fortnight, based at Waratah Clinic in Monee Ponds. Your new role: Assist consumers and their families and carers to navigate mental health services

Provide information to enable improved access to other services (such as general practice, other health specialists and associated clinical services, consumer or carer peer support, carer respite, the NDIS and other social welfare agencies) and

The role aims to provide a pathway into clinical mental health roles for newly registered health practitioners About you: High level of reliability and professional conduct

Understanding of Legislation pertinent to the provision of mental health services and in particular the Mental Health Act 2014 and of policies and strategic directions of Public Mental Health Services

Advanced Computer skills, Microsoft office competency

A current Victorian Driver’s Licence, and ongoing ability to use this form of transport Social Workers: An approved degree in Social Work and eligibility for membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers. Occupational Therapists: Registration under the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation National Law Act (2009) with the Occupational Therapy Board of Australia.

An approved Degree from a recognised school of Occupational Therapy or other qualifications approved for eligibility for membership of the Australian Association of Occupational Therapy (VIC). Benefits of working with NorthWestern Mental Health: A rewarding career offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement including mentorship and leadership programs.

Comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; RMH on-site staff gym, Staff Medical Service, Employee Assistance Program, Peer Support Program - run by our dedicated employees.

Salary packaging options, monthly ADOs (That’s an additional day off every month!). The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check . Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.