Family Peer Support Worker Join the Orygen @ Home team as Family Peer Support role

Ongoing Part Time position available

Use your lived experience of caring for a person experiencing mental ill health to support others The Orygen @ HOME (HiTH – Hospital in the Home) is an addition to the acute services provided at Orygen. The HiTH program will partner with young people families and carers to provide inpatient like care within the home environment. Access to care is provided 24 hours a day 7 days per week by a multidisciplinary team of professionals completing shift work rosters ensuring comprehensive, collaborative and coordinated care. Your new team: The program will play a key role in the support and transition of young people and families between Orygen acute services (IPU and YAT), the continuing care teams and other services within Orygen and North Western Mental Health. Care will be in partnership with ongoing care providers and enable opportunities for targeted acute care interventions that can be completed within the home environment. Your new role: Provide carer lived experience specific values and perspective within the multidisciplinary team.

Work with others in the clinical team, young people and their families to understand risk and develop plans to work towards reducing risk

Support and participate in the Health Services Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) Policies and Procedures and implement (where appropriate) at unit/service area level including reporting any incidents of unsafe work practices, sites/areas or equipment

Participation in clinical review meetings to provide a carer lived experience perspective About you: Previously been or are currently a first-hand carer for a person accessing mental health services, preferably as a young person and have the ability to share experiences in a recovery focused way. The candidate cannot currently have family member as an Orygen client.

Knowledge of mental health services and an understanding of issues experienced by young people and their carers when engaging with youth mental health services.

Experience in co-reflection or carer perspective supervision. Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

We have a commitment to training, education and CPD activities are fully supported. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.