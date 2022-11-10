Forensic Clinical Specialist

MidWest Area Mental Health Service (MWAMHS)



A rare opportunity for senior mental health clinician interested in gaining new skills - secondment considered

Based at Sunshine - travel across Mid-West sites also required

Part-time 40 hour a fortnight - 12 month position until December 2023

This is a multidiscplinary role open to Registered Psychiatric Nurses, Social Workers, Occupational Therapists and Psychologists.

Life With Us:



MWAMHS is committed to working with consumers during their recovery by offering holistic and evidence-based treatment, which is inclusive of family/carers and provided by clinicians with well-developed skills.

As the Forensic Clinical Specialist you will optimally manage the behaviours and hazards associated with consumers at risk of offending or re-offending.

The position has a key role in inter-service liaison between Adult Area Mental Health Services, the corrections system, courts, prison and Forensicare services.

Your role:

Provide specialist support to our clinical programs focussing on forensic orientated mental health practice.

Provide leadership and contributing to practice development at MWAMHS

Provide practice support including advice, secondary consultation and direct assessment for identified consumers with an offending history or is at high risk.

Assist in development of comprehensive risk assessment and management plans for identified high risk consumers.

Be a key liaison between services such as Victoria Police, Community Corrections, Forensicare and Prison Services.

About you:

Extensive clinical experience in a range of community mental health settings

Commitment to working with and delivering quality outcomes for high risk clients and those with a history of offending

Demonstrated experience providing clinical leadership in high demand environments.

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to communicate efficiently and effectively with internal and external consumers

Ability to work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Interested?

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working With Children Check (WWCC). All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement. This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are highly encouraged to apply