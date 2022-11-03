Nurse Unit Manager

Western Inpatient Psychiatric Unit (WIPU)



Full-time ongoing position with attractive salary (above award rate)!

Based in Footscray Hospital

Work with senior nursing and medical leadership to support the daily operations of the inpatient unit

Your new team:

WIPU at Footscray hospital will be a 16 bed women’s only mental health inpatient unit that will work with women by offering support, holistic care and evidence-based treatment.

As part of this team you will provide operational and clinical leadership to the IPU.

This is an excellent opportunity to help build a new team and develop a positive work culture.

Your new role:

Manage day to day operational and clinical issues within inpatient unit

Use your knowledge, experience and expertise to support the establishment and operations of the unit

Lead the implementation and continuous improvement of this program and participate in service development activities

Co-ordinate and deliver new quality initiatives in collaboration with consumers and carers

Collaborate with other Managers across the organisation in both daily operations and service development across the organisation

About you:



Proven ability to initiate, problem solve and negotiate positive outcomes

Highly developed interpersonal sklills with an ability to clearly communicate with staff, consumers, carers and other stakeholders

Extensive experience in leadership roles

Strong organisational and managerial skills

Capacity to determine workload priorities and be adaptive to change

Benefits of working with us:

Benefit from salary packaging, monthly ADO's and a margin on top of your base award [NP78].

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working With Children Check (WWCC). All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement. This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are highly encouraged to apply.