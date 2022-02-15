Advertisement text

Community Mental Health Key Clinician Full Time permanent or fixed term



An opportunity for a qualified Social Worker, Registered Psychiatric Nurse, Occupational Therapist or Clinical Psychologist



Work in a vibrant, dynamic, collaborative and supportive work environment IWAMHS has an exciting opportunity for a clinician wanting to develop skills within a clinical mental health setting. This is a new position due to expansion of community mental health services. We are seeking dynamic, team oriented clinicians. IWAMHS has a strong team culture and values the development of its workforce. Based in Moonee Ponds, this role is an opportunity to develop skills and experience and contribute to the growth of mental health services in the community. Your new role:

Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports

Actively engage in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings

Manage a reasonable caseload that allows you to do therapeutic work

Undertake alcohol and other drug screening, assessment, treatment planning, brief interventions with clients who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders

Apply sound treatment skills for people with severe and enduring mental health conditions, and have willingness and capacity to commit to development of EB knowledge and practice Your Contribution You must have a qualification as a Social Worker, Registered Psychiatric Nurse, Occupational Therapist or Clinical Psychologist with minimum of 2 years’ experience in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of severe mental illness and psychiatric disability

You are committed to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health

You are able to contribute and function effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team and enjoy working autonomously

You are confident in the provision of support and treatment for people experiencing drug and alcohol related issues and their families.

Hold a current Victorian Driver’s Licence, and ongoing ability to use this form of transport Benefits of working with NorthWestern Mental Health: Located in the midst of the lovely Puckle Street precinct surrounded by cafes, parks and public transport (trams, trains and buses)

You will be supported to undertake continuous professional development and enjoy the work that you do

We have excellent processes and supports in place to help you organise your day and do it well The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.