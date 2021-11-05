Advertisement text

Senior Youth Mental Health Clinician Ongoing Full Time position available

Exciting Senior Clinician role in a new and emerging service - Orygen @ Home

Partner with young people, families and carers to provide inpatient like care within the home environment The Orygen @ HOME (HiTH – Hospital in the Home) is an addition to the acute services provided at Orygen. The HiTH program will partner with young people families and carers to provide inpatient like care within the home environment. Access to care is provided 24 hours a day 7 days per week by a multidisciplinary team of professionals completing shift work rosters ensuring comprehensive, collaborative and coordinated care. Your new role: Provide supervision to RPN3/AH2, graduate and undergraduate

Provide leadership regarding discipline specific interventions and the provision of care in the home including H/V risk assessments and policies, assessment of risk in provision of care

Demonstrate advanced skills in mental health and risk assessment, interventions, least restrictive practices and improved outcomes using evidence based best practice.

Provide senior/advanced nursing values and leadership within the multidisciplinary team. About You: Comprehensive experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders

Experience and expertise in providing case management

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Capacity to provide, or develop skills in, integrated assessment, treatment and care for dual diagnosis clients

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

We have a commitment to training, education and CPD activities are fully supported. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.