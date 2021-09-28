Mental Health Clinician - Triage



Join Victoria's largest mental health triage service

A well supported, diverse and fulfilling role

Part time fixed term opportunity until Dec 2022



Recently celebrating 11 years since the programs' inception, NWMH Triage is the largest mental health triage service in Victoria. We provide a single point of entry to NWMH and deliver a timely and consistent response to those requiring mental health service.

Our Triage Service is a crucial function at the interface between the community and mental health services. The service is accessible, comprehensive and responsive to the needs of the consumers, their carers and families.

A Job to be Proud Of

Undertake initial phone risks and mental state assessments and document as appropriate

Telephone screen referrals to the service by making succinct and appropriate assessment of the needs of the individual

Liaise with and provide information to community agencies, GPs families and carers

All contacts to the triage service are operated via the telephone and email system, located at Royal Park and is a 24-hours, 7 days a week service

Your Contribution

Clinical experience (of at least 2 years) in clinical mental health settings, with experience completing mental health assessments

A commitment to providing high-level customer service with a consumer focused approach

Demonstrate the capacity for initiative and work appropriately with limited direction

A commitment to the Melbourne Way values; Leading with kindness, excellence together and people first.

Benefits



We are a values-based organisation, a career with us is a rewarding experience offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for all members of the community.

Comprehensive orientation to triage processes and technology

Local professional development program

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications





Interested?





For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below:

Kirsty Barger (Manager) 0439 825 478

Alison Naughton (Team Leader) 0427 905 065

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.