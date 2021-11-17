Youth Family Worker - Orygen@Home



You are a Registered Psychiatric Nurse Grade 4, Occupational Therapist Grade 3, Social Worker Grade 3, or Clinical Psychologist

Ongoing Part Time - 48-64 hours per fortnight

Located in Orygen @ Home, based in Footscray

Orygen Specialist Program (OSP) is a program of NorthWestern Mental Health, provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 24 and focuses on providing early intervention to young people with severe and complex mental illness.

The Orygen @ HOME is an addition to the acute services provided at Orygen. The Orygen @ HOME program will partner with young people, families and carers to provide inpatient like care within the home environment.

Access to care is provided 24 hrs a day 7 days per week by a multidisciplinary team of professionals completing shift work rosters ensuring comprehensive, collaborative and coordinated care.

The program will play a key role in the support and transition of young people and families between Orygen acute services (IPU and YAT), the continuing care teams and other services within Orygen and North Western Mental Health. Care will be in partnership with ongoing care providers and enable opportunities for targeted acute care interventions that can be completed within the home environment.

Orygen are considering partial scholarships to do post graduate training in family therapy.

Your new role:

Provide high-quality family-focused interventions based on clinical experience working with young people with serious mental illness

Provide support, supervision, primary and secondary consultations to members of the multidisciplinary team

Document a framework for family engagement and collaboration in the Orygen @ HOME context

Undertake or contribute to mental health and risk assessment, formulation, psychological treatment, crisis intervention, systems support for the young person, family/carers and wider system

About You:

Comprehensive previous experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Capacity to develop effective working relationships, collaborations and partnerships with a range of services within the broader community service system including primary care, AOD agencies, employment and housing services, PDRSs and so on

Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport



The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





