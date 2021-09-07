Advertisement text

Aboriginal Health Unit Team Manager Support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients, families and carers through advocacy, and liaison during their engagement with The Royal Melbourne Hospital

Lead, build and create the new Aboriginal Health Unit service model

Full time, ongoing role based at The Royal Melbourne Hospital city campus.

Part time hours negotiable Your opportunity Seeking an enthusiastic and innovative Aboriginal Health Unit Team Leader to lead the new Aboriginal Health Unit, which is supported by the Elder in Residence and reports to the Manager of Social Work & Cultural Diversity. The Unit is responsible for delivering and developing services and programs to support and improve access to culturally appropriate services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and families accessing The Royal Melbourne Hospital in line with RMH’s strategic plan/s and key state-wide and national priorities. The Unit is a key component in ensuring that The Royal Melbourne Hospital is culturally sensitive, safe and welcoming to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and helping patients navigate the hospital system. Your new team The Aboriginal Health Unit forms part of the Allied Health team and is supported by the Elder in Residence.

The team consists of three (3) Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officers working across acute, subacute and outpatients, including the Emergency Department.

This new unit builds on the existing Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer role at The Royal Melbourne hospital. Your success in this role, will be in your ability to Commit to the Melbourne Way; putting people first, leading with kindness and working together.

Have an understanding of Aboriginal health issues, systems and policies at the local, state and federal level.

Demonstrate a commitment and capability to make a positive difference in Aboriginal health and wellbeing.

Have a sound knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture, society and kinship networks.

Demonstrate an ability to effectively lead a team, fostering staff development and supervision

Be able to work autonomously within a variety of settings.

Have well-developed interpersonal and verbal and written communication skills. Your Contribution You are an innovative leader with experience in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health

You identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and you are accepted by the Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community

You have a strong personal commitment to diversity and inclusion, with a focus on Reconciliation and self-determination for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples Our Commitment to you The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

