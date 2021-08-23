Administration Officer

Hospital in The Home – Orygen Specialist Programs

Based in Orygen Youth Health, Footscray

Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for youth

Join an innovative and leading youth mental health service provider, 4 days per week

The Royal Melbourne Hospital is seeking an administration officer with experience in the mental health industry to join a new and innovative Orygen @ Home (HiTH) service at Orygen Specialist Programs (OSP). The position will be integral in ensuring the effective delivery of all administrative functions. Functions include reception, switchboard, maintaining appointment systems, medical records, other database management and application of Microsoft Office tools. The position will be essential to the overall functionality and delivery of mental health and wellbeing services to young people and their families and carers.

About us

Orygen @ HOME, as with all Orygen programs, is to be guided by evidence-based, culturally-safe and trauma informed principles incorporating the diverse needs of all young people and families. This is especially important for those from LGBTQI+, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and culturally and linguistically diverse populations. As the care team will be operating within the homes of young people and families, responsive and inclusive practices will be at the forefront of care.

The Orygen @ HOME (HiTH) is an addition to the acute services provided at Orygen. The Orygen @ HOME service will partner with young people families and carers to provide inpatient like care within the home environment

Access to care is provided 24 hrs a day 7 days per week by a multidisciplinary team of professionals completing shift work rosters ensuring comprehensive, collaborative and coordinated care

The program will play a key role in the support and transition of young people and families between Orygen acute services (IPU and YAT), the continuing care teams and other services within Orygen and North Western Mental Health

Orygen places extremely high importance on responsivity services for youth in the western and north western region of Melbourne

Your success in this role, will be in your ability to

Ensure approved databases are accurate and required data is entered accurately and in a timely manner including but not limited to consumer registrations, admissions, leave, discharges, opening and closing Case/Episodes, entering clinical review and referral data, entering wellbeing scales and contact data.

Use the state-wide mental health, hospital and local information management systems efficiently and appropriately (CMI, iPM, Epic)

Ensure reconciliation between state-wide mental health, hospital and local information management systems in accordance with network policy.

Collate and maintaining KPI and performance data as directed by manager.

Maintain storage areas ensuring adequate supplies of approved forms are available

Assist in ensuring all legal documentation is complete and accurate and forwarded when necessary to the appropriate coordinator within the area mental health service

Comply with NWAMHS confidentiality requirements

Your Contribution

Past work experience in a mental health service

Past work experience in an inpatient setting preferable but not an exclusion.

Experience using the Victorian mental health state wide information system, CMI/RAPID

Experience using iPM and Epic

Relevant experience and ability to provide a broad range of administrative and intermediate level keyboard support functions including word processing and database entry

Competent application of the Microsoft Office Suite package

Demonstrated ability to manage concurrent tasks

Demonstrated ability to meet deadlines

Flexibility to change as HiTH evolves and grows

Our Commitment to you

Here at The RMH we strive for excellence with a strong purpose that defines the work we do for our community – Advancing health for everyone, every day. This is the Melbourne Way.

We believe our success comes from our people. We’re committed to the RMH being a great place to work and a great place to receive care. We have made a long-term commitment to strengthen our organisational culture through leadership, education and empowering our staff to Speak Up for themselves and each other.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

