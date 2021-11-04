Advertisement text

Key Clinician / Social Worker Join the Aged Psychiatry Assessment and Treatment Team

Permanent part time position, 9 days a fortnight (72 hour fortnight)

Royal Park location! Close to public transport and onsite parking Your new team: We are a dynamic, thoughtful multidisciplinary team who strive to make life better for the people we work with, their families and carers

We work primarily with adults aged 65, often with a first episode of mental health, who need support to navigate their recovery via an outreach model of care

We enjoy a collaborative and respectful working environment where clinicians are encouraged to share clinical judgements and participate actively in treatment planning with the medical staff

We offer a wide range of therapeutic interventions to people including supportive psychotherapy, anxiety management, family work, medication administration, safety planning Your new role: Demonstrate a good understanding of mental health needs for older adults and how to best meet these needs via a variety of interventions

Negotiate and collaborate effectively at all levels

Work well in small teams and work autonomously once oriented to the role

Prioritise risk and attend to crises appropriately About You: Previous experience working as a mental health clinician in either a community or inpatient setting

Proven ability to undertake a range of SW interventions with consumers

Have a good understanding of the issues faced by older adults with a mental illness

Passionate about consumer care and have the capacity to engage well with disenfranchised people as well as those actively seeking support



Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.



The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.