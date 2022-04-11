Advertisement text

Associate Nurse Unit Manager (ANUM) Registered Nurse Division 1 Unique Opportunity to join the Royal Melbourne Hospital Royal Park team

Aged Care 4, Geriatric Evaluation and Management unit and Dementia specific unit

Part time position, rotating shifts with a great team Aged Care 4 is a 25 bed ward boasting a dynamic multi-disciplinary team, as well as a supportive and rewarding environment. As a Geriatric Evaluation and Management (GEM) ward at Royal Park Campus, AC4 provides specialist care to both general GEM patients as well as Dementia specific GEM patients within a secure and safe environment. The aim of our service is to provide delivery of patient centred safe and effective care. As a Registered Nurse on the team you will be responsible for Admissions, Assessments, Wound care, Medication Monitoring, requesting Referrals and of course Documentation. You will work closely with the Allied Health team and be supported by the Medical and Operations Team Your new role: Part Time opportunity for someone looking for a change

This is an amazing time to join our service, we are looking for someone amazing to fill a spot in our team

We would love someone with GEM or Dementia experience but what we are really looking for is someone with passion

The ANUM is an integral member of the team, assisting the ANUMs in the course of their duties to ensure efficient operation of the clinical environment. About you: Enthusiastic and motivated Registered Nurse with highly developed critical thinking skills

Current Registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Board is essential

We are looking for someone with a passion for caring and a desire to be the best they can be! Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.