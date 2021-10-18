Youth Mental Health Clinician - HOPE

Clinician role in innovative and exciting new acute service program in youth mental health

Permanent part time position (0.8EFT)

Support young people, carers and their systems through suicidal experiences

Orygen Hospital Outreach Post-suicidal Engagement (HOPE) is an emerging service for young people aged 12 to 25 years experiencing deliberate self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts. Orygen HOPE service is one of the child and youth HOPE services recommended in the expansion of the established HOPE program by the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.

About your new role

Manage and undertake mental health and risk assessment, psychological treatment, crisis intervention, family work and systems containment, for the client/carers/system

Provide high-quality clinical care based on clinical experience working with young people with mental illness

Ensure high standards of clinical care that are congruent with OYH aims – client focused, accessible, responsive and consistent with best practice

Capacity to provide, or develop skills in, integrated assessment, treatment and care for dual diagnosis clients

Timely completion of mental health assessments including formulation, individual service plans, crisis management plans, outcome measures, documentation of client’s progress in client files, discharge summaries and contact sheets

Work within a Multidisciplinary team partnering with management, medical, clinical, lived experience and administrative workforce.

About You:

Previous experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Capacity to provide, or develop skills in, integrated assessment, treatment and care for dual diagnosis clients

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively with young people and their families

Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative multidisciplinary team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





Interested?





If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement