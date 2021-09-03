Administration Officer

Based at RMH City campus - NWMH Quality, Planning and Innovation unit

Full time position, Salary packaging options, monthly ADO’s, discounted onsite car parking

Be supported to continue professional development

NorthWestern Mental Health is one of the largest providers of Mental Health Services in Victoria. Our multi-disciplinary workforce of skilled and dynamic clinicians, consumers and carers, provide a recovery-oriented approach to care.

We are dedicated to providing a caring and high quality range of specialist, community and hospital-based mental health services for youth, adult and aged people who are experiencing, or are at risk of developing a serious mental illness.

This role is an important part of NWMH Quality Planning & Innovation which contributes to the cohesive, harmonious and efficient running of the unit and the Executive support team more broadly.

About you:

Work closely with the NWMH Manager Quality and Innovation and NWMH Safety and Inclusion project lead

Provide secretarial and administrative support to a number of NWMH governance committees

Diary management and meeting coordination

Have great people skills

Be proficient in Microsoft office

Be open to professional development e.g. learn new programs / IT platforms as required

Be organised

Enjoy working in a busy and fun environment

Our Commitment to you

Values based organisation offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement, including training and access to mentorship and leadership programs.

NorthWestern Mental Health boasts a sophisticated learning structure and we pride ourselves on supporting continuing professional development.

Comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; On-site staff gym, Staff Medical Service, Employee Assistance Program, Peer Support Program - run by our dedicated employees.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Connect With Us:



Get to know us at www.nwmh.org.au or click ‘Apply Now’.



The Royal Melbourne Hospital is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity, ethical practice, and the principles of Cultural Diversity and social inclusion.



Join us to be the first in Care, Research and Learning

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working With Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.