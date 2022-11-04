Mental Health Clinician – Youth Access Team

Ongoing full-time including monthly ADOs| Will consider part-time applicants

Based in Footscray | Flexibility and work-life balance

Career progression and development opportunities

Your new team



Orygen Specialist Program provides mental health services to young people aged 15-25 and their families/carers in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.



YAT provides a youth Triage, assessment, community treatment and crisis intervention mental health care response to young people living in the Western Suburbs of Melbourne.



Your new role

A multidisciplinary role open to Grade 3 Registered Psychiatric Nurses and Grade 2 Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists. As a YAT Clinician you will:

Provide Triage, crisis interventions, mental health assessments, risk assessments, short-term treatment interventions and psychoeducation to young people and their families/carers

Triage new referrals to the service

Function autonomously as well as work collaboratively within a multidisciplinary team

Provide inclusive and sensitive practice to young people and their families/carers from Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander, CALD and LGBTQIA backgrounds

About You:

Registration and qualifications in a relevant area of practice

Experience working in early intervention in mental health, youth mental health teams, early psychosis programs, mental health triage and/or EMH / CATT / ECATT / PACER

Demonstrated experience in clinical practice within mental health

Experience working collaboratively with consumers and families/carers

Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs:

Join us during this inspiring time of growth and transformation - career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



Interested?



If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, please connect via the details below for a confidential discussion.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working with Children Check (WWCC). All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement. This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination.