Community Mental Health Key Clinician Fixed Term to March 2022 Join Victoria’s largest and leading mental health organisation NorthWestern Mental Health

Fixed term position for Psychologists only

Flexible working arrangements negotiable

Opportunity to gain experience in clinical mental health work The Inner West Area Mental Health Service (IWAMHS) is committed to working with consumers during their recovery by offering holistic and evidence-based (EB) treatment, which is inclusive of family/carers and provided by clinicians with well-developed skills. We specialise in providing consumers and carers with serious mental illness assessment, diagnosis and appropriate evidenced based treatment

You will help us achieve the highest standards of care and recovery for our consumers Your New Role Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports

Undertake the assessment and provision of treatment with evidence-based interventions to consumers with complex mental health related needs and their family/carers.

Actively engage in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings

Manage a reasonable caseload that allows you to do therapeutic work

Apply sound treatment skills for people with severe and enduring mental health conditions, and have willingness and capacity to commit to development of EB knowledge and practice About You Committed to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health

You are able to contribute and function effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team and enjoy working autonomously

Confident in the provision of support and treatment for people experiencing drug and alcohol related issues and their families.

Excellent organisation, communication and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in computer software use and information technology on the Microsoft Windows platform and ability to learn new programs and navigate databases Benefit of Working with NorthWestern Mental Health Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check .Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.