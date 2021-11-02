Community Mental Health Key Clinician
Fixed Term to March 2022
- Join Victoria’s largest and leading mental health organisation NorthWestern Mental Health
- Fixed term position for Psychologists only
- Flexible working arrangements negotiable
- Opportunity to gain experience in clinical mental health work
The Inner West Area Mental Health Service (IWAMHS) is committed to working with consumers during their recovery by offering holistic and evidence-based (EB) treatment, which is inclusive of family/carers and provided by clinicians with well-developed skills.
- We specialise in providing consumers and carers with serious mental illness assessment, diagnosis and appropriate evidenced based treatment
- You will help us achieve the highest standards of care and recovery for our consumers
Your New Role
- Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports
- Undertake the assessment and provision of treatment with evidence-based interventions to consumers with complex mental health related needs and their family/carers.
- Actively engage in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings
- Manage a reasonable caseload that allows you to do therapeutic work
- Apply sound treatment skills for people with severe and enduring mental health conditions, and have willingness and capacity to commit to development of EB knowledge and practice
About You
- Committed to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health
- You are able to contribute and function effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team and enjoy working autonomously
- Confident in the provision of support and treatment for people experiencing drug and alcohol related issues and their families.
- Excellent organisation, communication and interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in computer software use and information technology on the Microsoft Windows platform and ability to learn new programs and navigate databases
Benefit of Working with NorthWestern Mental Health
- Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.
- Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team
- Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.
The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.
Interested?
If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.
For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.
All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check .Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.