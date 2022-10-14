Senior Family Work Clinician - Youth Mood Clinic

Ongoing part-time role | 2 days per fortnight

Based in Sunshine at Visy Cares Hub

Career progression and development opportunities

This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to Grade 4 Registered Mental Health Nurses and Grade 3 Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.





Your new team



Orygen Specialist Program provides mental health services to young people aged 15-25 and their families/carers in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.

Our MOOD team provides evidence-based interventions to young people experiencing moderate to severe mood disorders, and may present with a range of co-morbid mental health issues.



Your new role

Collaborate with other clinicians to provide evidence-based, youth-friendly, family-inclusive interventions, including family support, family counselling, mediation and psycho-education to young people and their families/carers

Collaborate with other clinicians to develop and support a framework for family engagement in the MOOD stream

Be a knowledge resource for the Family Work discipline across the MOOD stream

Provide inclusive and sensitive practice to young people and their families/carers from Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander, CALD and LGBTQIA backgrounds

About You:

Relevant registration and qualifications – including training in family/systems therapy and/or approved qualifications in family therapy, mediation or equivalent

Knowledge of and training in family-based approaches to mental health including the Single Session Family Consultation Framework

Comprehensive experience in the provision of mental health assessment, treatment and case management, including with young people as a Social Worker, Occupational Therapist, Psychologist or Registered Psychiatric Nurse

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs:

Join us during this inspiring time of growth and transformation - career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



Interested?



If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.



For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working With Children Check (WWCC).

All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement.

This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination.