Clinical Dietitian - Waratah Clinic

The Inner West Area Mental Health Service is a vibrant dynamic work environment



We are a passionate group of people who love to work hard offering evidenced based services

Attractive salary and working conditions

The Royal Melbourne Hospital

As one of the largest health services in Victoria, and a team of more than 10,000 strong, we provide a comprehensive range of specialist medical, surgical, and mental health services; as well as rehabilitation, aged care, outpatient and community programs. We are a designated state-wide provider for services including trauma, and we lead centres of excellence for tertiary services in several key specialties including neurosciences, nephrology, oncology, cardiology and virtual health.

Surrounded by a Parkville Precinct of brilliant thinkers, we collaborate to set new benchmarks in health excellence – benchmarks that impact across the globe. While the work we do takes us in inspiring new directions; caring for each other, our patients and consumers is as essential to who we are, as any scientific breakthrough we make. We put people first - leading with kindness and working together, we excel as one Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Your new team:

You will work with consumers with serious mental illness, looking at supporting them to improve physical health outcomes

We have good processes and supports in place to help you organise your day and do it well

You will provide consultation to staff regarding your expertise

You will be supported by a team leader, manager and clinical supervisor

Your Contribution:

You are a qualified clinical dietitian eligible for full membership of the DAA

You have broad clinical experience which would enable you to be appointed at Grade 2 level

You must be a keen learner and open to improving your practice

Our Commitment to You:

This is a role where your passion and expertise can come together to create a truly defining career opportunity. It is a unique opportunity to help us transform the future of the RMH and ultimately ensure we continue to deliver world class healthcare.

The RMH stands in solidarity with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in work and care. We are proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

We are a values based organisation, a career with us is a rewarding experience offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

NorthWestern Mental Health boasts a sophisticated learning structure and we pride ourselves on supporting continuing professional development

We have an attractive salary and working conditions including annual and CPD leave, salary sacrifice

attractive salary and working conditions including annual and CPD leave, salary sacrifice We value work life balance which includes our comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; Staff Gym, staff health service, peer support program and Employee Assistance Programs

Connect With Us:

Get to know us at www.nwmh.org.au

Melbourne Health is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity, ethical practice, and the principles of Cultural Diversity and social inclusion.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working With Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.