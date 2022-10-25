Clinical Stream Lead - Addiction/Dual Diagnosis

Lead the development of a youth addiction/dual diagnosis program

0.9 EFT (4.5 days week/9 day fortnight)



A key leadership role within Orygen Youth Health – Footscray/Sunshine/Parkville

Your new team





Orygen Specialist Program provides mental health services to young people aged 15-25 and their families/carers in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.

Addiction/Dual Diagnosis is an emerging stream within the evolving Orygen service system. This program will partner with young people, families/carers and the Orygen workforce to provide evidence-based best practice AOD assessments interventions integrated into routine mental health care. The AOD stream will provide primary/secondary consultation and assist in the management of AOD interventions including harm minimisation, reduction in use withdrawal and detox.

About your new role

A multidisciplinary role open to Grade 6 Registered Mental Health Nurses and Grade 5 Occupation Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.

You will develop and implement AOD and Dual Diagnosis strategic plan, substance use evidence-based practice identification, assessment and intervention across Orygen. You will also:

Develop Addiction/Dual Diagnosis policies, training packages and clinical workforce

Provide support, supervision, primary and secondary consultations to Orygen services, regarding evidence-based AOD and dual diagnosis practice principles and approaches

Participate in research expanding the evidence base regarding youth dual diagnosis care including innovative care trials and program evaluation

Provide high-quality family-inclusive integrated consultations, based on clinical experience working with young people with serious mental illness and substance use/addiction

About You:

Demonstrated experience is strategic management, developing partnerships with internal and external services, policy development and integration of research

Experience and expertise in management within public mental health and AOD

Comprehensive experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders and AOD

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Benefit of working with Orygen Specialist Program:

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals + internal and external training programs

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport

Reimbursements for the cost of obtaining required pre-employment checks (Police Check and Serology test)

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





Interested?





If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, please connect via the details below for a confidential discussion.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working With Children Check (WWCC). All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement. This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination.