Youth Family Worker - HOPE

Family Worker role in innovative and exciting new acute service program in youth mental health

Permanent Part Time opportunity



Support young people, carers and their systems through suicidal experiences

Orygen Hospital Outreach Post-suicidal Engagement (HOPE) is an emerging service for young people aged 12 to 25 years experiencing deliberate self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts. Orygen HOPE service is one of the child and youth HOPE services recommended in the expansion of the established HOPE program by the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.

About your new role:

The Family Worker role will provide supervision and guidance to workforce regarding family work and where required lead family work for young people and carers of the Orygen HOPE program. This position will play a key role in providing comprehensive care within the co-designed and innovative Orygen HOPE model.

The incumbent will have demonstrated experience in the provision of acute care with young people from a range of backgrounds and diagnoses; including, risk assessment, mental state assessment, crisis management, psychoeducation related to illness and medication, care coordination, and partnering with young people and family/carers.

The role will enhance the capacity of the Orygen HOPE team to engage families through; providing training, secondary consultation and engaging in direct clinical work alongside clinicians to support the development of their skills. The incumbent is expected to have considerable knowledge and experience of working with families of young people with severe mental health problems. Further, they will demonstrate high standards of clinical care that are responsive to the young person’s developmental stage and presenting issues and informed by existing evidence and guidelines.

About You:

Comprehensive previous experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders

Experience providing high-quality family-focused interventions, including single session family consults

Experience providing support, supervision, primary and secondary consultations to members of the multidisciplinary team, regarding family inclusive practice principles and approaches

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative multidisciplinary team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.