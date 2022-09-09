Advertisement text

Senior Psychologist A leadership position for an experienced psychologist

Based in Waratah Clinic, Moonee Ponds, with flexible working arrangements negotiable

Improve service response to trauma by proving direct interventions and clinical The Inner West Area Mental Health Service (IWAMHS) is committed to working with consumers during their recovery by offering holistic and evidence-based (EB) treatment, which is inclusive of family/carers and provided by clinicians with well-developed skills. Staff employed within the IWAMHS are expected to identify EB practice competencies and to use these in their clinical work Your new role:

Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports

Actively lead in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings

Provide strategic and operational leadership of the service to ensure evidence based best practice and contemporary models of care

You will hold the portfolio for the provision of psychological interventions to people with psychosis in the community programme

This role has a specific focus on addressing trauma experienced by mental health consumers

This position includes protected time to deliver psychological interventions About you: You must have a qualification as a Clinical Psychologist with minimum of 5 years’ experience in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of severe mental illness and psychiatric disability

You are committed to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health

You are confident in the provision of support and treatment for people experiencing drug and alcohol related issues and their families

Hold a current Victorian Driver’s Licence, and ongoing ability to use this form of transport Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital/NorthWestern Mental Health: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working With Children Check (WWCC). All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement. This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination.