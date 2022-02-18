Community Mental Health Clinician - Registered Nurse
- Join our Central Community, MidWest Area Mental Health Service based in Sunshine
- Permanent full-time - Rotating roster with morning and evening shifts over the 7-day week
- Gain experience in a broad range of community based psychiatric presentations and treatment interventions
Your new team
- An integrated model of care providing mental health community services to people with a mental illness while supporting their carers
- Clinicians have a case management component and are rostered to a variety of functions that provide brief intervention, intensive clinical and triage
- Our community team is cohesive and supportive, is positively motivated and genuinely is a great place to work!
Your new role
- Work collaboratively with other clinicians to provide treatment interventions for individuals who have a significant mental illness, treatment interventions are recovery focused and opportunities to provide and develop discipline specific interventions will be available.
- Assessing and providing evidence-based recovery interventions to consumers with various psychiatric illnesses
- Coordinating medical, psychosocial and legal aspects of care delivery
- Engaging with consumers, their family members and other service providers
- Focus on medication management and physical health
About You
- Experience working within a team environment and with a range of consumers from varied cultural backgrounds and psychiatric presentations
- Knowledge of relevant treatment models and interventions for high and low prevalence psychiatric illnesses
- Understanding of legislative and policy directions within the Victorian public mental health services including, but not limited to, the Recovery Framework and the Mental Health Act (2014)
- Skilled in engaging consumers and family members, developing rapport and following up with community linkages / referrals to specialist services.
- High level mental health nursing skills and knowledge
Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health
- Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals
- Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team
- Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport
The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.
Interested?
If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.
For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.
All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.