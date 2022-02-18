Advertisement text

Community Mental Health Clinician - Registered Nurse Join our Central Community, MidWest Area Mental Health Service based in Sunshine

Permanent full-time - Rotating roster with morning and evening shifts over the 7-day week

Gain experience in a broad range of community based psychiatric presentations and treatment interventions Your new team An integrated model of care providing mental health community services to people with a mental illness while supporting their carers

Clinicians have a case management component and are rostered to a variety of functions that provide brief intervention, intensive clinical and triage

Our community team is cohesive and supportive, is positively motivated and genuinely is a great place to work! Your new role Work collaboratively with other clinicians to provide treatment interventions for individuals who have a significant mental illness, treatment interventions are recovery focused and opportunities to provide and develop discipline specific interventions will be available.

Assessing and providing evidence-based recovery interventions to consumers with various psychiatric illnesses

Coordinating medical, psychosocial and legal aspects of care delivery

Engaging with consumers, their family members and other service providers

Focus on medication management and physical health About You Experience working within a team environment and with a range of consumers from varied cultural backgrounds and psychiatric presentations

Knowledge of relevant treatment models and interventions for high and low prevalence psychiatric illnesses

Understanding of legislative and policy directions within the Victorian public mental health services including, but not limited to, the Recovery Framework and the Mental Health Act (2014)

Skilled in engaging consumers and family members, developing rapport and following up with community linkages / referrals to specialist services.

High level mental health nursing skills and knowledge Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.