Clinical Nurse Educator - Neurosciences Opportunity for an experienced Registered Nurse to join the Clinical Nurse Educator team

Working across the Neurosciences clinical areas at RMH’s city campus (Neurosurgery, Epilepsy, Neurology & Stroke)

Full time fixed term 80 hours/ fortnight Nursing Education is committed to supporting, inspiring and encouraging lifelong learning, by empowering nurses to provide excellence in patient centre care. Our Clinical Nurse Education team are professional role models, providing support for formal nursing programs (Undergraduate, Graduate and Post Graduate) and continuing education opportunities and initiatives for all nursing staff. The Department works collaboratively with the Clinical environment, Research, our Precinct partners and our University Affiliations to embrace innovation, diversity and evidence-based best practice and patient care. Your new role: Provide high quality standards of patient care. This includes the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation for care in collaboration with multidisciplinary team

Assume responsibility and accountability for any delegated activities to an Enrolled Nurse. The Registered Nurse will also demonstrate an understanding of the Scope of Practice of the Enrolled Nurse when delegating and allocating nursing activities

Contribute to the development of all staff including new and casual staff to the area

Provide junior staff, graduates and students with appropriate supervision, training and instruction in accordance with RMH policy and procedures About you: Extensive nursing experience in specialty, or transferrable skills and a demonstrated ability to practice collaboratively

Passionate, enthusiastic and demonstrated willingness to embrace new ways of learning

Excellent communication skills

Ability to provide mentoring and leadership in the clinical area

Experience providing staff, graduates and students with clinically-based supervision and training in accordance with RMH policy and procedures

Experience in the delivery of Entry to Practice, Graduate and Postgraduate Programs, as well as a willingness to support the implementation of RISE (introduction to specialty) program to staff within the clinical areas Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

We have a commitment to training, education and CPD activities are fully supported.

You will enjoy excellent work-life balance. We want you to stay long term!

Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for all members of the community. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.