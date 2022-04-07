Advertisement text

Occupational Therapist Senior OT specific role within the community mental health team at Waratah Clinic

Support and extend leadership to the OT workforce at IWAMHS

Full Time Ongoing position The Inner West Area Mental Health Service - Royal Melbourne Hospital (IWAMHS - RMH) is committed to working with consumers during their recovery by offering holistic and evidence-based treatment, which is inclusive of family/carers and provided by clinicians with well-developed skills. Staff employed within the IWAMHS are expected to identify EB practice competencies and to use these in their clinical work. Our service strives to create the best possible learning opportunities available to complement and support both emerging and existing expertise. Staff are required to actively participate in their own practice development by engaging in available learning opportunities within the service, as well as being committed to sharing their knowledge with their colleagues. Your new role: Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports

Actively lead in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings

Provide strategic and operational leadership of the service to ensure evidence based best practice and contemporary models of care

Manage a reasonable caseload that allows you to provide evidence based interventions

Be comfortable in provision of supervision and direction to less experienced colleagues

Undertake alcohol and other drug screening, assessment, treatment planning, brief interventions with clients who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders

Apply sound treatment skills for people with severe and enduring mental health conditions, and have willingness and capacity to commit to development of EB knowledge and practice About you: You must have a qualification as a Clinical Psychologist with minimum of 5 years’ experience in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of severe mental illness and psychiatric disability

You are committed to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health

You are able to function effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team and enjoy working autonomously

You are confident in the provision of support and treatment for people experiencing drug and alcohol related issues and their families.

Excellent organisation, communication and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in computer software use and information technology on the Microsoft Windows platform and ability to learn new programs and navigate databases

Hold a current Victorian Driver’s Licence, and ongoing ability to use this form of transport Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital/NorthWestern Mental Health: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.