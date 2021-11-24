Senior Mental Health Clinician - Triage

Join Victoria's largest mental health triage service - located at Royal Park and is a 24-hours, 7 days a week service

A well supported, diverse and fulfilling role

Full Time or Part Time Ongoing opportunity

Recently celebrating 11 years since the programs' inception, NorthWestern Mental Health (NWMH) Triage is the largest mental health triage service in Victoria. We provide a single point of entry to NWMH and deliver a timely and consistent response to those requiring mental health service.

Our Triage Service is a crucial function at the interface between the community and mental health services. The service is accessible, comprehensive and responsive to the needs of the consumers, their carers and families.

Your new role:

Undertake initial phone risks and mental state assessments and document as appropriate

Telephone screen referrals to the service by making succinct and appropriate assessment of the needs of the individual

Liaise with and provide information to community agencies, GPs families and carers

All contacts to the triage service are operated via the telephone and email system

About You:

Substantial experience in clinical mental health settings, with experience completing mental health assessments

A commitment to providing high-level customer service with a consumer focused approach

Demonstrate the capacity for initiative and work appropriately with limited direction

A commitment to the Melbourne Way values; Leading with kindness, excellence together and people first

Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

We are a values-based organisation, a career with us is a rewarding experience offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for all members of the community.

Comprehensive orientation to triage processes and technology

Local professional development program

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications







Interested?







If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.