Advertisement text

Nurse Practitioner Candidate (Physical Health Coordinator) Join Victoria’s largest and leading mental health organisation - NorthWestern Mental Health

Gain valuable experience in clinical Mental Health work

Part Time fixed term (12 months) - flexible working arrangements negotiable Inner West Area Mental Health Service (IWAMHS) has a strong team culture and values the development of its workforce. Based in Moonee Ponds, this is an opportunity to take on a leadership role, supporting other clinicians and contributing to the growth of mental health services in our community. We are seeking dynamic, team oriented clinicians with an interest in service development and improving physical health outcomes for people engaged with mental health services. Your new role: Practicing beyond the usual extent of a nurse at an advanced level, with an expanded scope of practice, and an advanced degree of autonomy and clinical decision making

Assist with the coordination, development and leadership of practice improvement initiatives that improve the physical health outcomes of IWAMHS consumers

Coordination and oversite of the treatment and care of consumers on Clozapine, including those in shared care arrangements with general practitioners

The scope of practice is determined by the context in which the Nurse Practitioner is authorised to practice About you: Advanced interpersonal skills to communicate effectively with consumers, families/carers, colleagues and other service providers

Commitment to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health

Ability to function effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team and enjoy working autonomously

Confident in the provision of support and treatment for people experiencing mental ill health and prevalent physical health issues, and their families. Benefits of working with NorthWestern Mental Health (IWAMHS) We offer a vibrant, dynamic, collaborative and supportive work environment

You will be supported to undertake continuous professional development and enjoy the work that you do

We are located in the midst of the lovely Puckle Street precinct surrounded by cafes, parks and public transport (trams, trains and buses) The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.