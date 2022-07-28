Mental Health Clinician - HYPE

Receive CAT training and supervision

Based in Parkville

Ongoing part-time role | 8 days per fortnight

Your new team

Orygen Specialist Program provides mental health services to young people aged 15-25 and their families/carers in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.

The Helping Young People Early (HYPE) program was established in 1999 and provides an evidence-based early intervention service for young people experiencing some or all of the problems that are referred to as borderline personality disorder (BPD) and other personality disorders and who may also present with other co-occurring mental health difficulties.

Your new role

A multidisciplinary role open to Grade 3 Registered Mental Health Nurses and Grade 2 Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.

As a HYPE Clinician, you will receive training in Cognitive Analytic Therapy (CAT) and supervision for such while in this role. You will also:

Provide comprehensive and assertive clinical case management, general psychiatric care, individual psychotherapy (using Cognitive Analytic Therapy), family work and other supports such a vocational-educational support

Devise, implement and evaluate appropriate treatment plans for each young person and their families/carers

Work collaboratively within a multidisciplinary team whilst also function autonomously, carry a caseload of clients, participate in clinical review meetings and practice according to the philosophy and protocols of the service

About You:

Registration and qualifications in a relevant area of practice

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in provision of mental health treatment, including with young people

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and respectfully with young people and their families/carers

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs:

Join us during this inspiring time of growth and transformation - career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.