Senior Clinician

Women's Prevention and Recovery Care (WPARC)

An exciting opportunity to develop, implement and provide clinical leadership in new innovative service

Multiple positions available - Full time and part time, ongoing roles

Based in St Albans

The Women's PARC is a 12 bed, women-only, PARC service which can accommodate up to three dependent children (under 5 years old) with their mother during their stay. WPARC will provide short term mental health recovery and rehabilitation support to women residing in the North and West metropolitan areas. The service will be operated in partnership with a mental health community support service (MHCSS) and is due to open in mid 2022.

This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to Registered Psychiatric Nurses, Occupation Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.

Your new role:

This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in establishing a new and innovative service in collaboration with WPARC leadership group.

Be a key player in building a new team and developing positive team culture.

Provide leadership and share your clinical expertise to support a multidisciplinary clinical and wellbeing team.

Support the delivery of a recovery oriented and trauma informed service

Deliver evidence-based mental health and discispline specific interventions to women and children staying at WPARC.

Participate in service development and continuous improvement within the team.

About you:

At least 5 years' clinical experience in a public mental health setting/s

Passionate meeting the mental health and wellbeing recovery needs of women and children

Extensive clinical experience in delivering mental health and discipline specific interventions

A commitment to delivering high quality, consumer and family centred care

Ability to engage and collaborate with key internal and external stakeholders

Ability to work with a multidisciplinary team and provide clinical leadership, mentoring and support the development of staff

High level of verbal and written communications

Benefit of working with us:

Here at The RMH we strive for excellence with a strong purpose that defines the work we do for our community – Advancing health for everyone, every day. This is the Melbourne Way.

We believe our success comes from our people. We’re committed to the RMH being a great place to work and a great place to receive care. We have made a long-term commitment to strengthen our organisational culture through leadership, education and empowering our staff to Speak Up for themselves and each other.

This is a role where your passion and expertise can come together to create a truly defining career opportunity. It is a unique opportunity to help us transform the future of the RMH and ultimately ensure we continue to deliver world class healthcare.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

Please Note - recruitment is ongoing, with interviews commencing as soon as suitable candidates are received

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID 19 Vaccination prior to commencement.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are highly encouraged to apply along with individuals who have experience in working with ACCHO and Aboriginal Communities and Families.