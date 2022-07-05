Early Psychosis - Mental Health Clinician

Join the expanding Early Psychosis team and positively impact the lives of young people



Full-time/part-time ongoing position based in Sunshine with satellite clinics in Wyndham and Melton

Training opportunities and support for career progression

This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to Grade 3 Registered Mental Health Nurses and Grade 2 Occupation Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.

Your new role:



This is an exciting opportunity to positively impact the lives of young people aged 15-25 years old who are experiencing or are at risk of experiencing psychosis. The Early Psychosis team provides evidence-based interventions in the critical early stage of illness to reduce the impact of symptoms and support psychosocial recovery.

As a Clinician with the Early Psychosis Team, you will:

Engage and work with young people and families, providing early intervention and promoting positive mental health outcomes for young people.

Enhance skills in mental state examination, risk assessment and diagnostic clarification with a diverse population of young people, often in their first presentation to mental health services.

Provide phase-specific interventions to young people aged 15-25 experiencing an at-risk mental state or early psychosis within a CBT model of case management.

Provide inclusive and sensitive practice to young people and their families/carers from Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander, CALD and LGBTQIA backgrounds.

Have the opportunity to utilise or further develop skills in research, discipline-specific interventions or portfolios, including dual diagnosis, physical health, systems work and other therapeutic modalities.

Work within a supportive multi-disciplinary team environment with access to regular clinical supervision and professional development opportunities within Orygen, including first episode psychosis, dual diagnosis, neurodevelopmental issues and other mental health diagnoses.

About You:

Registration and qualifications in a relevant area of practice

Preferred previous experience in the provision of mental health treatment, including with young people

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and respectfully with young people and families/carers

Ability to work independently and as an effective member of a multidisciplinary team

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs:

Join us during this inspiring time of growth and change - career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for an exciting and diverse role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us for a confidential discussion. Please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.