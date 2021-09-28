Advertisement text

Mental Health Clinicians Join Victoria’s largest and leading mental health organisation NorthWestern Mental Health

A position for Social Workers, Occupational Therapists, Registered Psychiatric Nurses and Psychologists

Flexible working arrangements negotiable

Opportunity to gain experience in clinical mental health work Inner West Area Mental Health Service Due to expansion of mental health services in IWAMHS, there are 2 full time permanent positions and one 12 month fixed term positions available. We are seeking dynamic, team oriented clinicians. IWAMHS has a strong team culture and values the development of its workforce. Based in Moonee Ponds, this role is an opportunity to develop skills and experience and contribute to the growth of mental health services in the community. Your new team We are a passionate group of people who love to work hard offering evidenced based services

We specialise in providing consumers and carers with serious mental illness assessment, diagnosis and appropriate evidenced based treatment

You will help us achieve the highest standards of care and recovery for our consumers

We have good processes and supports in place to help you organise your day and do it well Your success in this role, will be in your ability to Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports

Actively engage in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings

Manage a reasonable caseload that allows you to do therapeutic work

Undertake alcohol and other drug screening, assessment, treatment planning, brief interventions with clients who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders Your Contribution Committed to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health

Contribute and function effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team and enjoy working autonomously

Confident in the provision of support and treatment for people experiencing drug and alcohol related issues and their families.

Proficiency in computer software use and information technology on the Microsoft Windows platform and ability to learn new programs and navigate databases Our Commitment to you The RMH stands in solidarity with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in work and care. We are proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.