Youth Alcohol and Other Drug Discipline Lead

Lead the development of a youth dual diagnosis program

Full Time Ongoing - based in Footscray



A key leadership role within Orygen

Orygen Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) is an emerging stream within the evolving Orygen service system. This program will partner with young people, families/carers and the Orygen workforce to provide evidence-based best practice AOD assessments interventions integrated into routine mental health care. The AOD stream will have clinicians embedded within Orygen services providing secondary and primary consultation and assist in the management of AOD interventions including harm minimisation, reduction in use withdrawal and detox.

Care will be in partnership with ongoing care providers and enable opportunities for targeted interventions that can be completed within the home, sub-acute and acute environments. The AOD stream will also establish and maintain key partnerships with external stakeholders representing Orygen within AOD networks and utilising these relationships to support collaborative care and to young people to engage with those agencies should they require their supports.

About your new role:

Provide high-quality family-inclusive integrated consultations, based on clinical experience working with young people with serious mental illness and substance use

Provide support, supervision, primary and secondary consultations to members of the multidisciplinary team, regarding evidence-based AOD and dual diagnosis practice principles and approaches

Document and review a framework for AOD care across Orygen, engaging and collaborating with Orygen Primary, Specialist and Research programs.

Collaboratively design, develop and deliver AOD training packages across primary and tertiary care.

Undertake or contribute to mental health and risk assessment, formulation, psychological treatment, crisis intervention, systems support for the young person, family/carers and wider system

Participate in research expanding the evidence base regarding youth dual diagnosis care including innovative care trials and program evaluation

About You:

Comprehensive experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders

Experience and expertise in providing acute mental health care management and/or AOD management

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport



The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





