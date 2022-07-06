Community Registered Psychiatric Nurse (Grade 3) – Community Team 1

Key Clinician – Registered Mental Health Nurse RPN3

Full time Permanent Position (Part Time negotiable)

Inner West Area Mental Health Service located in Royal Melbourne Hospital Precinct

The Inner West Area Mental Health Service (IWAMHS) and Community Team 1 (CT1) is a dynamic, multidisciplinary team who hold the homeless person’s portfolio for IWAMHS and provide care to residents of the Inner Melbourne catchment. The team are located in close proximity to the RMH city campus.

We aim to empower consumers to make their own choices about their treatment and recovery with an emphasis on strengthening their internal resources to move forward. Community Team 1 holds the Homeless portfolio which extends to and includes the Homeless Response Portfolio (MHaP-HR) which relies on strong partnerships with relevant stakeholders.



Your new role:



Apply your clinical knowledge and expertise to the assessment and delivery of evidence based interventions to consumers with complex mental health related needs

Work collaboratively with consumers, carers and families

Develop and maintain effective referral relationships with supporting organisations for clients that assist in reaching recovery goals

Demonstrate strong ongoing commitment to one's professional development and the ability to support and develop knowledge and skills in other team members

About you:



Possess formal qualifications and registration as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse

Demonstrate a strong understanding of mental illness, recovery, the assessment of disorders and an understanding of relevant legislation pertinent to the role

Demonstrate effective communication skills

You enjoy working and supporting others

You have a demonstrated ability to engage individuals or families through telephone, face to face or online meetings in an empathic manner

Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital/NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





Interested?





If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.