Mental Health Social Worker (Grade 1) - Graduate Program



Are you a recent graduate or completing your qualification prior to January 2023?



Join our NWMH & Northern Health - Occupational Therapy & Social Work Graduate Program!

Multiple Full Time positions available, with monthly ADOs!

What can our Graduate Program offer you?

Be part of Victoria’s longest running OT & SW Graduate Program

Full Time, Graduate Program in Clinical Mental Health

Gain direct clinical experience

Education and training with monthly seminars

Regular Social Work supervision & monthly peer support sessions

Peer networking opportunities across NWMH & RMH

Strong focus on self-care & wellbeing

Work with individuals and families impacted by mental illness using a strengths based recovery focused model

Career Progression - Support transitioning into a Grade 2 ongoing role on successful completion of the 24 month Graduate Program

New Graduates and those with less than two years’ experience can apply

Classifications for this position will range from Social Worker GR1 YR1 - GR1 YR4 (YC35 - YC38) depending on experience

Positions commence no later than 30 January 2023

Generous salary packaging options & monthly ADO

Your new team

Be part of the transformation of Victoria’s Public Mental Health System in implementing the Royal Commission Recommendations

Work within a diverse, friendly and welcoming team

Become a member of the largest and longest running OT & SW Graduate Program in Victoria. NWMH has a proud 20 year history of supporting Graduate Social Workers

Be supported by an enthusiastic team of Social Work Educators; including Educators who commenced their Social Work careers in the NWMH Graduate program

Your success in this role, will be in your ability to

Demonstrate a genuine interest in developing a career in the mental health sector

Ability to work as a team member

Partner with service users in their Recovery journey Demonstrate a commitment to ongoing learning Well-developed interpersonal skills, clear communication skills, both verbal and written



About you



An approved Degree from a recognised school of Social Work or other qualifications approved for eligibility for membership of the Australian Association of Social Workers

Applications will be considered from those expecting to receive their qualification prior to January 2023

You are a recent Social Work graduate or early career social worker with less than two years’ experience post qualification

A full driver’s licence

These positions sit within NorthWestern Mental Health which is a division of Royal Melbourne Hospital and Northern Health. NWMH & Northern Health offer public tertiary mental health care across the North and Western areas of metropolitan Melbourne and includes both community and bed based services.

Interested?





For a confidential discussion please contact us on our details below.

Apply now by submitting your Cover Letter and Resume. Cover letter should not exceed one page and resume no more than three pages.

Please read, complete and submit the Graduate Position Application form, ticking the positions you would like to apply for and then listing them in order of preference.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and those with experience in working with ACCHO and Aboriginal Communities and Families are highly encouraged to apply.