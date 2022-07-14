Senior Psychiatric Nurse
Wadama Wilam Program
Northern Area Mental Health Service (NAMHS)
- Work in an award winning, Community based Indigenous Health Service
- Full time ongoing opportunity
- Located in Fairfield
- Make a REAL difference every day!
Your new team
Breaking the Cycle: reducing homelessness initiative (Wadamba Wilam)
- Wadamba Wilam is an established partnership between NEAMI, Uniting Care Re Gen, the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS) and the Northern Area Mental Health Service (NAMHS).
- Wadamba Wilam team offer a holistic, social and emotional wellbeing focused, intensive outreach service for Aboriginal people over 16 years of age, in the cities of Darebin and Whittlesea
- The service supports clients with complex needs, including severe mental illness, homelessness, or high risk of homelessness.
- Join us in combating the negative impacts of colonisation and past government policies on the mental health and social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal Victorians.
Your new role:
- Provide expert psychiatric clinical leadership in relation to the provision of culturally safe services to Aboriginal people and their families.
- Complete evidence based and appropriately cultural mental health assessment, intervention and treatment within Aboriginal communities.
- Share knowledge, provide support and apprenticeship and work collaboratively with Wadamba Wilam team members and partners.
- Assist those with issues surrounding homelessness and commit to working with people who are disadvantaged within the community.
Your contribution:
- Knowledge and experience of evidence based psychiatric treatment and the broader health and mental health issues impacting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community
- Ability to work sensitively and effectively with people who are homeless and in housing crisis
- Knowledge and commitment to the improvement of Aboriginal people’s health and wellbeing, and working within Social, Emotional, Wellbeing Model of health Care (SEWB)
- Ability to develop and implement mental health education and training for key partners
- Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to develop effective relationships and communicate effectively with all people.
- Passion, enthusiasm and desire to learn when working alongside Aboriginal people.
Interested?
For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.
All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.