Quick Links

Bookmark & Share
Email Print
 LinkedIn Careers page
Position Details
Reference Number 64361
Position Title Senior Psychiatric Nurse; Wadamba Wilam
Location Community Care Unit - Preston
Award Psych Services WOCA [70]
Advertisement text

Senior Psychiatric Nurse

Wadama Wilam Program

Northern Area Mental Health Service (NAMHS)

  • Work in an award winning, Community based Indigenous Health Service
  • Full time ongoing opportunity
  • Located in Fairfield 
  • Make a REAL difference every day!

Your new team

 

Breaking the Cycle: reducing homelessness initiative (Wadamba Wilam)

  • Wadamba Wilam is an established partnership between NEAMI, Uniting Care Re Gen, the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS) and the Northern Area Mental Health Service (NAMHS). 
  • Wadamba Wilam team offer a holistic, social and emotional wellbeing focused, intensive outreach service for Aboriginal people over 16 years of age, in the cities of Darebin and Whittlesea 
  • The service supports clients with complex needs, including severe mental illness, homelessness, or high risk of homelessness. 
  • Join us in combating the negative impacts of colonisation and past government policies on the mental health and social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal Victorians. 

Your new role:

  • Provide expert psychiatric clinical leadership in relation to the provision of culturally safe services to Aboriginal people and their families.
  • Complete evidence based and appropriately cultural mental health assessment, intervention and treatment within Aboriginal communities.
  • Share knowledge, provide support and apprenticeship and work collaboratively with Wadamba Wilam team members and partners.
  • Assist those with issues surrounding homelessness and commit to working with people who are disadvantaged within the community.

Your contribution:

  • Knowledge and experience of evidence based psychiatric treatment and the broader health and mental health issues impacting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community
  • Ability to work sensitively and effectively with people who are homeless and in housing crisis
  • Knowledge and commitment to the improvement of Aboriginal people’s health and wellbeing, and working within Social, Emotional, Wellbeing Model of health Care (SEWB)
  • Ability to develop and implement mental health education and training for key partners
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to develop effective relationships and communicate effectively with all people.
  • Passion, enthusiasm and desire to learn when working alongside Aboriginal people.

Interested?


For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

 

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.
Contact Person John Dermanakis (Area Manager)
Contact Number 0450050526
Closing Date 14/07/2022
Position Description
Application Guide click here to view
Print