Senior Psychiatric Nurse Wadama Wilam Program Northern Area Mental Health Service (NAMHS)

Work in an award winning, Community based Indigenous Health Service

Full time ongoing opportunity

Located in Fairfield

Make a REAL difference every day! Your new team Breaking the Cycle: reducing homelessness initiative (Wadamba Wilam) Wadamba Wilam is an established partnership between NEAMI, Uniting Care Re Gen, the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS) and the Northern Area Mental Health Service (NAMHS).

Wadamba Wilam team offer a holistic, social and emotional wellbeing focused, intensive outreach service for Aboriginal people over 16 years of age, in the cities of Darebin and Whittlesea

The service supports clients with complex needs, including severe mental illness, homelessness, or high risk of homelessness.

Join us in combating the negative impacts of colonisation and past government policies on the mental health and social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal Victorians. Your new role: Provide expert psychiatric clinical leadership in relation to the provision of culturally safe services to Aboriginal people and their families.

Complete evidence based and appropriately cultural mental health assessment, intervention and treatment within Aboriginal communities.

Share knowledge, provide support and apprenticeship and work collaboratively with Wadamba Wilam team members and partners.

Assist those with issues surrounding homelessness and commit to working with people who are disadvantaged within the community. Your contribution: Knowledge and experience of evidence based psychiatric treatment a nd the broader health and mental health issues impacting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community

Ability to work sensitively and effectively with people who are homeless and in housing crisis

Knowledge and commitment to the improvement of Aboriginal people’s health and wellbeing, and working within Social, Emotional, Wellbeing Model of health Care (SEWB)

Ability to develop and implement mental health education and training for key partners

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to develop effective relationships and communicate effectively with all people.

Passion, enthusiasm and desire to learn when working alongside Aboriginal people. Interested?

