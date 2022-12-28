Consumer Peer Support Worker – Post Discharge Support Program



CPSW IWAMHS Post Discharge Mental Health Support Program

Close proximity to Royal Melbourne Hospital

Part time

The Engage and Hospital Outreach Post-Suicidal Engagement (HOPE) teams are embedded in a continuum of supports that constitute the Post Discharge Mental Health Support Program. The teams are clinical and non-clinical and are located in close proximity to the Royal Melbourne Hospital.





Your new role:

You will be part of a close knit team of dynamic, innovative and supportive lived experience professionals

Work alongside highly committed staff of the Post Discharge Program whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for people who have presented in mental health crisis

A team underpinned by specialised training and supervision Work as part of a multidisciplinary team in our service Draw upon your own ‘lived experience’ of having been a consumer/user of mental health services Support consumers to be involved in decision-making about their care and treatment Supervision is provided to all lived experience staff



About you:

Be a true team player with confidence and desire to share their wisdom, knowledge and experience

Lived experience of mental illness is an essential prerequisite for this role as well as a good understanding of peer support frameworks is essential

Demonstrate compassion and resilience, provide direct peer support and information to mental health consumers in a range of settings

Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.





For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

Brendon Hatch, Manager Lived Experience Workforce

(m) 0407 512 130 Brendon.Hatch@mh.org.au





Sandi Venables, Consumer Peer Support Coordinator

(m) 0429 408 969 Sandra.Venables@mh.org.au





All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working With Children Check. All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement. This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination.





Please Note - recruitment is ongoing, with interviews commencing as soon as suitable candidates are received