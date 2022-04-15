Registered Nurse RMH@Home

Based in the RMH Hospital in the Home team

Grade 3 Fixed term positions available

Opportunities for ongoing professional development

Be involved in the development of advanced management plans in a logistically complex environment

About the team:





RMH@Home acute provides staff with the unique opportunity to practice independently whilst having a dedicated medical team who also visit our patients in their home. Become part of a rapidly growing area of healthcare with a focus on person-centred care.

Treating a wide range of conditions requiring IV antibiotics, as well as anti-coagulation therapy, preconditioning chemotherapy, and negative pressure dressings you will work alongside the Manager, medical team, Clinical Coordinator and the Clinical Development Nurse to facilitate outcome focused models of health care for patients and carers.

What will your typical day look like?

Provide high quality standards of patient care. This includes the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation for care in collaboration with multidisciplinary team

Work autonomously in a fast paced environment

Perform nursing interventions and procedures in accordance with Royal Melbourne Hospital policy and procedures

Be part of a team that prides itself on a collaborative and inclusive environment, committed to high quality evidence based patient care

What you'll need to succeed:

You are an AHPRA registered Nurse with acute experience and are willing to work a range of AM/PM & weekend shifts, within our supportive and dedicated team

Current, unrestricted Victorian Driver’s License

Demonstrated autonomous practice with efficient time management skills

You have effective communication skills and a passion for continued professional development

Benefits of working with the RMH:

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

A values based organisation offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

Comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; On-site staff gym, Staff Medical Service, Employee Assistance Program, Peer Support Program - run by our dedicated employees

Salary packaging options, monthly ADOs for full time staff (That’s an additional day off every month!), discounted onsite car parking, close to public transport

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Professional Development Opportunities:

Clinical Short courses in Oncology

Opportunities to progress into complex discharge planning roles

A robust education calendar released monthly with ever changing education sessions held during working hours on the ward

Next steps?

Sound like the position for you? Click ‘Apply Now’ and attach your resume, cover letter and complete all questions within the application process to be considered.

Don’t miss out! Position may close early with suitable applicants being shortlisted immediately.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check.

In accordance with the Victorian Government’s Mandatory Vaccination Directions, all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with TGA approved vaccines and must provide evidence of their vaccination status prior to commencement.

We are a Circle Back Initiative Employer – we commit to respond to every applicant.