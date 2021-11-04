Mental Health Clinician / RPN3

Join the RMH Aged Psychiatry Assessment and Treatment team

Permanent full-time position, 80 hour fortnight including monthly ADOs (will consider part time)

No weekend or Public holiday work, only Monday to Friday business hours

The Royal Melbourne Hospital / NorthWestern Mental Health has an opportunity for a Registered Nurse with a post graduate qualification in Mental Health (or Psychiatric nursing degree) to join the Aged psychiatry Assessment and Treatment Team at Royal Park, located in Parkville. If this is you, come and join our multidisciplinary setting and be a part of a brilliant team culture who have a genuine passion for clinical excellence and optimum patient care.

About your new team:

The Aged Persons’ Mental Health Program (APMHP) provides information, support and specialist mental health services to older people aged 65+years.

We are a dynamic, thoughtful multidisciplinary team who strive to make life better for the people we work with, their families and carers

We work primarily with adults aged 65, often with a first episode of mental health, who need support to navigate their recovery via an outreach model of care

We enjoy a collaborative and respectful working environment where clinicians are encouraged to share clinical judgements and participate actively in treatment planning with the medical staff

We offer a wide range of therapeutic interventions to people including supportive psychotherapy, anxiety management, family work, medication administration, safety planning

Your new role:

Demonstrate a good understanding of mental health needs for older adults

Negotiate and collaborate effectively at all levels

Prioritise risk and attend to crises appropriately

Demonstrate effective problem solving with sound clinical reasoning and good attention to detail

About You:

Previous experience of working as a clinician in either a community or inpatient setting and can utilise your knowledge in this role

Proven ability to undertake a range of interventions with consumers

Capacity to clearly communicate verbally and via written documentation

Strong understanding of the issues faced by older adults with a mental illness





Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.





The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?







If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.