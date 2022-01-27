Senior Clinician - Custodial Forensic Youth Mental Health Service

Exciting opportunity to join Orygen Specialist Program’s FYMHS team

Part Time Fixed Term multidisciplinary role | OT3, SW3, P3 and RPN4

This is an exciting time of growth in youth mental health – make a big impact

Orygen Specialist Mental Health Service is seeking an experienced, highly motivated, and clinically skilled clinician to provide clinical services within our Custodial Forensic Youth Mental Health Service. This team provides specialist youth mental health care in custodial settings including the Parkville and Malmsbury sites.

About us

Orygen Specialist Programs (OSP), a program of Melbourne Health, provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 25 and focuses on providing early intervention to young people with severe and complex mental illness.

Our clinical program offers specialist inpatient care, crisis intervention and assessment, individual case management, family therapy and group interventions, intensive outreach services, community consultation, and training. OSP teams have strong links with research and training organisations including Orygen, the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health.

The Custodial Forensic Youth Mental Health Service (FYMHS) team also sees young people presenting with ADHD, ASD, intellectual disability and complex trauma.

Your new role:

Provide high quality care and expertise to achieve the best outcomes for young people and their families and carers

Provide effective and timely on-site clinical treatment and case management to young people in custody

Use a holistic approach that supports effective treatment outcomes and reintegration to the community

Contribute to the development of Forensic Youth Mental Health services at Orygen

About You:

Relevant registration and qualifications

Comprehensive experience in the application of clinical practice in the mental health field, particularly in youth mental health

Demonstrated experience in assessment (including risk assessment), diagnostic formulation, and treatment interventions for young people presenting with mental ill health

Knowledge of the youth justice and/or criminal justice system and other relevant

Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs:

Join us during this incredibly exciting time of growth and change - career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.