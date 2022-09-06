Advertisement text

Mental Health Occupational Therapist (Grade 1) - Graduate Program

Are you a recent graduate or completing your qualification prior to January 2023?



Join our NWMH & Northern Health - Occupational Therapy & Social Work Graduate Program!

Multiple Full Time positions available, with monthly ADOs!

What can our Graduate Program offer you?

Be part of a well-established OT & SW Graduate Program. Our Graduate Program in Clinical Mental Health is open to new Graduates and those with less than two years’ experience

Full Time with a monthly ADO

New OT Competency based learning framework with monthly education and training Calendar Seminars, delivered by clinical experts

Individually tailored learning and career pathway

Monthly Facilitated Peer Support

Regular OT Peer Networking opportunities with local OT monthly meetings plus the opportunity to attend OT Community of Practice sessions across NWMH & NH incorporating practice areas such as Driving, Sensory Modulation, Vocation and Groupwork

Strong focus on self-care & wellbeing

Work with people experiencing mental health issues using a Recovery focused approach

Support with transition into an ongoing Grade 2 role at the end of successful completion of the 24 month Graduate Program

New mental health EBA with annual end of financial year wage increase, retention payment and increased annual leave per rata, study and professional development leave

Easy access to salary packaging for mortgage / rent plus opportunity to salary package a car.

Classifications for this position will range from Occupational Therapist GR1 YR2 to YR5 (YB14 to YB17). Increment reflects qualification and experience

Positions commence no later than 30 January 2023 Your new team Work within a diverse, friendly and welcoming multi-disciplinary team

Become a member of the largest and longest running OT & SW Graduate Program in Victoria. NWMH has a proud 20 year history of supporting graduate Occupational Therapists

Be supported by an enthusiastic team of OT Educators; including some educators who commenced their careers in the NWMH Graduate program Your success in this role, will be in your ability to Demonstrate a genuine interest in developing a career in the mental health sector

Partner with service users in their Recovery journey Demonstrate a commitment to ongoing learning Well-developed interpersonal skills, clear communication skills, both verbal and written

Ability to work as a team member About you

Applications will be considered from those expecting to receive their qualification prior to January 2023 You are a recent Occupational Therapist Graduate or early career OT with less than two years’ experience post qualification and AHPRA eligible

An approved Degree from a recognised school of Occupational Therapy or other qualifications approved for eligibility for membership of the Australian Association of Occupational Therapy (Vic.) Applications will be accepted from final year students who expect to complete the qualification prior to the position commencing in 2022

Registration under the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation National Law Act (2009) (AHPRA) with the Occupational Therapy Board of Australia. (Registration pending for newly graduated therapists)

A full driver’s licence Interested?

For a confidential discussion please contact us on our details below. Apply now by submitting your Cover Letter and Resume. Cover letter should not exceed one page and resume no more than three pages. Please read, complete and submit the OT Graduate Position Application form, ticking the positions you would like to apply for and then listing them in order of preference. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and those with experience in working with ACCHO and Aboriginal Communities and Families are highly encouraged to apply.