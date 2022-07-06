Advertisement text

Mental Health Clinician Women's Prevention and Recovery Care (WPARC) An exciting opportunity to develop, implement and provide clinical expertise in a new innovative service

Multiple positions available - Full Time/Part time, ongoing roles

Based in St Albans Life With Us: The Women's PARC is a 12 bed, women-only, PARC service which can accommodate up to three dependent children (under 5 years old) with their mother during their stay.

WPARC will provide short term mental health recovery and rehabilitation support to women residing in the North and West metropolitan areas.

The service will be operated in partnership with a mental health community support service (MHCSS) and is due to open in mid 2022. This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to Registered Psychiatric Nurses, Occupation Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists. Your new role: This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in establishing a new and innovative service in collaboration with WPARC leadership group.

Develop and build a new team with a positive culture

Engage with and support consumers, their families and their carers with their mental health needs, as required

Share your clinical expertise and be a part of a multidisciplinary clinical and wellbeing team.

Support the delivery of a recovery oriented and trauma informed service

Deliver evidence-based mental health and discispline specific interventions to women and children staying at WPARC. About you: At least 5 years' clinical experience in a public mental health setting/s

Passionate meeting the mental health and wellbeing recovery needs of women and children

Extensive clinical experience in delivering mental health and discipline specific interventions

Ability to engage and collaborate with key internal and external stakeholders

Ability to work with a multidisciplinary team and provide clinical leadership, mentoring and support the development of staff

High level of verbal and written communications Benefit of working with us: This is a role where your passion and expertise can come together to create a truly defining career opportunity. It is a unique opportunity to help us transform the future of the RMH and ultimately ensure we continue to deliver world class healthcare. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? Please Note - recruitment is ongoing, with interviews commencing as soon as suitable candidates are received For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID 19 Vaccination prior to commencement. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are highly encouraged to apply along with individuals who have experience in working with ACCHO and Aboriginal Communities and Families.