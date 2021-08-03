Senior Mental Health Clinician – Youth Access Team, Orygen

Located at Orygen Youth Health - Footscray

Full Time 6 month contract with monthly ADOs with the potential for contract extension

You will enjoy excellent work-life balance - Join our fantastic and collaborative Youth Access Team!

NWMH is a clinical service of Melbourne Health and operates in partnership with Northern Health and Western Health. NorthWestern Mental Health (NWMH) provides a comprehensive, integrated range of services to people with a serious mental illness in North-Western Melbourne. Seeking a Senior Clinician to work with the Youth Access Team, Orygen on a Fixed Term Full Time basis. This role is available to Registered Psychiatric Nurse Grade 4, Psychologist Grade 3, Occupational Therapist Grade 3 and Social Worker Grade 3.

A multi-disciplinary workforce of 1,800 staff provides services through four Area Adult Mental Health Services (North West, Mid West, Inner West and Northern), an Aged Persons’ Mental Health Program and a Youth Mental Health Service – ORYGEN Youth Health

YAT is at the forefront of the Orygen Youth Health service and provides triage, assessments, crisis response and community treatment

Be part of the senior leadership group of the Youth Access Team

Work with young people aged 15-24 years within the North and North West of Melbourne

Provide clinical supervision to a small number of clinicians

Your Contribution

Experience in Youth Mental Health, Early Intervention, and psychiatric Triage / CATT or psychiatric emergency services EMH / PACER is essential.

Experience at senior clinician level is essential.

Competent clinical supervision skills.

Approved tertiary qualifications in a relevant discipline.

Eligibility for membership of the appropriate professional body and eligibility to work in Australia are essential.

Our Commitment to you

We believe our success comes from our people. We’re committed to the RMH being a great place to work and a great place to receive care. We have made a long-term commitment to strengthen our organisational culture through leadership, education and empowering our staff to Speak Up for themselves and each other.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.