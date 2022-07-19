Advertisement text

Senior Clinician – Mood Stream

Orygen Specialist Program (formally Orygen Youth Health) Ongoing part-time role | 7 days per fortnight

Based in Sunshine at Visy Cares Hub

Orygen Specialist Program provides mental health services to young people aged 15-25 and their families/carers in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.



Our MOOD team provides evidence-based interventions to young people experiencing moderate to severe mood disorders, and may present with a range of co-morbid mental health issues.



Your new role Devise, implement and evaluate appropriate treatment plans - including clinical assessments, psychological treatments, home-based assertive outreach to facilitate engagement and case management tasks

Function autonomously as well as work collaboratively, to plan and develop services for these young people and their families/carers

Provide inclusive and sensitive practice to young people and their families/carers from Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander, CALD and LGBTQIA backgrounds

Utilise and further develop skills in research, discipline-specific interventions or portfolios, including dual diagnosis, physical health, systems work and other therapeutic modalities About You: Registration and qualifications in a relevant area of practice

Comprehensive nursing experience in the provision of mental health assessment, treatment and case management, including with young people as a Social Worker, Occupational Therapist, Psychologist or Registered Psychiatric Nurse

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Knowledge of mental health system of care, the common mental health and substance use issues faced by young people, and evidence-based treatments Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs: Join us during this inspiring time of growth and transformation - career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and close to public transport. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



Interested?



If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.



For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.