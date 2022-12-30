Advertisement text

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Psychosocial Support Worker Full time 1.0

Post Discharge Mental Health Support Program

Hospital Outreach Post-Suicidal Engagement (HOPE) The Hospital Outreach Post-Suicidal Engagement (HOPE) program has been developed to provide support to individuals following a suicide attempt or displaying serious suicide ideation, intent or planning in the Inner West AMHS catchment area (City or Melbourne ad Moonee Valley). HOPE will support clients for a period of up to 12 weeks, providing assertive and coordinated engagement via both outreach and clinic based therapeutic interventions within a collaborative clinical and non-clinical team. Your new role: The HOPE team is embedded within the Post Discharge Mental Health Support Program offered by IWAMHS

HOPE has been developed to provide support to individuals discharged from the Royal Melbourne Hospital Emergency Department, medical wards or inpatient units following a suicide attempt or displaying serious suicide ideation, intent or planning as well as respond to community referrals

We are a small, supportive clinical team who are passionate about supporting individuals and their families and carers following mental health crisis About you: Contribute to a clinical team that will work collaboratively with consumers, carers and families to provide outreach assistance that aims to achieve their goals

Demonstrate knowledge of the Social and Emotional Wellbeing Framework and its implementation within a recovery focused model

Demonstrate local knowledge of existing resources and community agencies and contribute to the culturally safe delivery of mental health services

Demonstrate an understanding of the Victorian Aboriginal Community and the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and their families

Work collaboratively with the multidisciplinary team

Relevant qualifications or experience in one or more of the following areas: alcohol and other drugs, Aboriginal Health Worker, family / relationship work, mental health community support services, CALD communities or allied health field and/or Human Services Sector

You have a demonstrated ability to engage individuals or families through telephone, face to face or online meetings in an empathic manner

Resilience, empathy, self-awareness, excellent communication and interpersonal skills Benefit of working with The Royal Melbourne Hospital/NorthWestern Mental Health: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. Alex Smith, Manager RMH Ambulatory Mental Health Services (m) 0417 536 251 Alexandra.Smith@mh.org.au Sheran Kay, Team Leader Post Discharge Mental Health Support Program (m) 0438 126 213 Sheran.Kay@mh.org.au All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working With Children Check. All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement. This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination. Please Note - recruitment is ongoing, with interviews commencing as soon as suitable candidates are received